NUJ president pushes health insurance as key welfare package for journalists

The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahaya, has reaffirmed the union’s commitment to prioritising health insurance for journalists as part of its broader agenda to enhance welfare and professional wellbeing.

Yahaya made this known on Saturday, during an interactive session with union members in Calabar, Cross River State.

He urged journalists across the country, particularly veterans, to enroll in their respective state health insurance schemes, stressing that access to quality healthcare was non-negotiable for media professionals.

According to him, a modest annual premium of ₦15,000 guarantees journalists access to primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services without the burden of heavy out-of-pocket expenses.

“This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s health policy mandating every state to establish health insurance agencies to promote universal health coverage and reduce maternal mortality and out-of-pocket healthcare spending,” Yahaya explained.

The NUJ president noted that the health insurance scheme is crucial given the rigorous demands of journalism and the limited access many practitioners have to reliable healthcare.

Beyond health coverage, Yahaya disclosed that the union is pushing for a Media Enhancement Bill, aimed at improving remuneration and overall welfare packages for journalists.

He emphasised that health insurance forms a critical component of this legislative effort and called on members to actively support the initiatives.

