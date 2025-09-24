Unique challenges responsible for Nigerians’ vulnerability to exploitation, substance abuse —Edo NDLEA commander

Edo State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mitchell Ofoyeju, has asserted that most Nigerians are vulnerable to exploitation and substance abuse owing to some unique challenges confronting them.

The Commander stated this while delivering his keynote address at a one-day awareness and advocacy programme on safe and regular migration, held by the Edo South senatorial wing of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State chapter, in Benin.

Ofoyeju, who tilted his address: ‘Substance abuse and irregular migration: Youth vulnerability, exploitation, and mental health risk while in transit’, explained that economic hardship, lack of opportunity, political instability, forced displacement, social factors like peer pressure and family expectations are some drivers of irregular migration.

Proffering a solution to the scourge of irregular migration, the state NDLEA boss said: “We need a collective responsibility involving families, communities, and organisations, empowerment of young people with knowledge and resources in making informed decisions about our future.”

On her part, Osazogie Osazuwa, said that Nigeria as Africa’s most populated country faces a severe human trafficking crisis, targeting aged 16 to 25, adding that over 1.7 million Nigerians are faced with modern slavery, thereby making the country the highest in the continent.

She noted that the scourge is driven by poverty, unemployment, conflict and deceptive promising better opportunities abroad, stressing that most victims ended up faced with forced labour, sexual exploitation and enslavement.

Osazuwa informed that the 2015 Trafficking In Persons Act is a critical legislation that offers hope for the youths by addressing irregular migration and closing the gap in exploitation.

“The 2015 Trafficking In Persons Act is a vital tool that protects vulnerable youths, turning victims into empowered survivors and guiding them towards a safer future. Full implementation through advocacy, education and justice is essential to secure Nigeria’s future,” she said.

Earlier, the Edo State NYCN South senatorial Vice Chairman, Comrade Courage Obehi Adaghe, said that the crucial advocacy programme with the theme ‘Your future, your choice’ was put together to address the issue of irregular migration in the state, particularly in Edo South senatorial district,” he said.

He remarked that irregular migration is a path that too often leads to exploitation, substance abuse, shattered dreams and tragically the loss of promising lives, noting that the theme of the programme was chosen to send a powerful message directly to the people.

He disclosed that the event organised by the council in strategic collaboration with the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), is a testament to NYCN shared commitment to safeguarding the future of the youth which he described as the most valuable asset.

Adaghe, expressed special thanks to EDSOGPADEC and other partners for the actualisation of the advocacy programme, saying that the programme is not just an event but the beginning of a movement.

Others who spoke at the event include representatives of EDSOGPADEC; IOM; Girl Power Initiative (GPI); NAME Foundation, and Edo State NYCN chairman, Comrade Joseph, who tasked the youth to, at all times embrace safe migration choices.

