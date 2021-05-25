NUJ commiserates with Tambuwal, others over Commissioner’s death

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council has commiserated with the Sokoto State government, the Sultan of Sokoto and the entire people of Sokoto State over the death of Muhammadu Arzika Tureta, the Commissioner for Agriculture who passed on last Monday at the age of 62 after a protracted illness.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the council of the state, Abubakar Auwal Imam, the council described his death as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but the entire people of the state, considering his sterling contribution to the development of the state.

It also described the late Commissioner as a ” grassroot politician” who had paid his due as he served his people and the entire state in numerous capacities diligently.

Arzika was the longest-serving commissioner the state ever had, having served as Commissioner of Education, Water Resources and Agriculture during Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko’s administration.

When Tambuwal came on board, he retained him as his Commissioner for Water Resources before he was redeployed to the Ministry for Local government and lastly Ministry of Agriculture.

Arzika also served as the state’s PDP chairman after representing the Bodinga-Dange Shuni-Tureta federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

The Council while praying Allah to grant him one of the highest places in paradise, it, however, appealed to the state government to immortalise him by naming any of its projects or street after him.

They also prayed Allah to grant his aged mother, family and Governor Tambuwal the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

