NUC, JAMB, Okebukola, others extol virtues of ex-UI VC, Ayo Banjo at 88

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed and the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof I-shaq Oloyede as well as the former Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Peter Okebukola, on Monday, extolled the virtues of the former and longest-serving Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo, as he clocked 88 years.

Many other distinguished scholars including the world renowned poet, Prof Niyi Osundare; immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria(NOUN), Prof Abdalla Adamu; Board Chairman, West African Examinations Council(WAEC), Prof Pai Obanya; former Minister of Education, Prof Rukayyatu Ahmed-Rufai; Vice- Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU), Ile- Ife, Prof Eyitope Ogunbode; former VCs, University of Portharcourt, Prof Nimi Briggs; OAU, Prof Michael Faborode; UI, Prof Idowu Olayinka; Osun State University, Osogbo, Prof Sola Akinrinade; founder of Chams Plc, Sir Demola Aladekomo; first professor of linguistic in Nigeria, Pa Ayo Bamgbose, former President, Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof Oyewale Tomori; President Nigerian Academy of Letters, Prof Duro Oni, a renowned playwright, Prof Olu Obafemi and so forth also poured encomium on him.

They extolled Prof Banjo’s virtues at an hybrid international colloquium organised in his honour by the NUC Strategy Advisory Committee (STRADVCOM) in conjunction with the Academy of Letters to mark his 88th birthday anniversary.

They described Prof Banjo as an academic “general” whose contributions towards university education and humanity in and outside Nigeria traverse many areas of life and generations.

Except Prof Bamgbose, who is two years older than him, others said they were at a time either under the direct tutelage and mentorship of Prof Banjo or in another close engagements with him.

They said Prof Banjo always displays love and care, honesty, wisdom, and diligence in his dealings with people that come in contact with him on career paths and life generally.





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Only the NUC’s Executive Secretary and the former eduation minister, Prof Ahmed-Rufai were represented at the event by the NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary(Administration), Dr Chris Mayaki and Prof Yakubu Azare from Bayero University, Kano, respectively, all others were present and made remarks in turn.

Speaking on the theme of the colloquium: “Nigeria in 2050 and the future of work: Blending humanities with science in university education,” the keynote speaker, Prof Peter Okebukola, said truly there is a need to blend humanities\arts with science subjects in the university curriculum in such a way that they will effectively complement each other for national development and without one rivalry the other.

According to him, the world of work is changing globally by the day and Nigerian universities must have to operate curricula that will reflect both current and future realities.

He said there are lots of concerns and worries about the future of Nigeria particularly as regards how to effectively address the socio-economic demands by the 400 million projected population by 2050.

He said how to feed such huge population, house them and provide quality education and healthcare services which are basic needs should be a great concern for Nigerian universities and other stakeholders.

He said even though Nigeria as a country is unable to move competitively with the developed and serious-minded economies in using technology to drive the economy across sectors due to factors such as unsteady academic environment, poor funding and remunerations, politicisation of education, and so forth that are slowing down the process, it is high time the country developed IT skills that would effectively enhance productivity of general entrepreneurs, healthcare givers, teachers, farmers, people in government, security agents, transporters and so forth.

He said technology is the trend of now and future and Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind.

Speaking further, Okebukola said that was why it would be ideal for Nigeria to blend humanities with science, develop 21st century skills, embark on aggressive societal-driven human capital development and research, practical entrepreneurship training, good welfare package for workers and establishment of Nigerian Academy of Humanities or Arts and Science, among others.

He said doing so would greatly help the country to meet the need of its people even before year 2050.

In his brief remark, the honoree, Prof Ayo Banjo, said he was overwhelmed with the show of love accorded him by the various scholars and others at the event despite the occasion fell on holiday.

He said he would be happy to see the discussion at the event and other issues that will be captured in a book to be written later also in his honour to become knowledge-packed for Nigeria’s greatly.

He, however, promised to continue to contribute to the development of education and the economy at large.