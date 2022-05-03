Tambuwal applauds Buhari, Nigerian Army for siting Army Barrack in Sokoto LG

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has commended President Muhammad Buhari and the Nigerian Army for the establishment of an army barrack at Isa Local Government, one of the bandits prone areas of Sokoto State.

Governor Tambuwal made the commendation on Tuesday when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, at the council chamber of Government House, Sokoto.

According to the governor, with the establishment of the barrack at the area, the security challenges bedeviling the eastern flank of the state under the siege of marauders will be solved.

He assured that in order to complement the efforts of the Federal Government, his administration will plough more resources to assist the personnel that will be deployed in the area.

Tambuwal added that with the efforts of the Nigeria Army and other security services in the state, the beleaguered areas of the state are now witnessing tremendous achievement of peace.

He informed the army chief that other security services in the state are working harmoniously with one another and the state government towards establishing peace in the state, stressing that the state government has made adequate provision in the budget for the support of security outfits.

Earlier in his address, General Yahaya said he was in the state for routine operation visit in order to evaluate the activities of the Army in the North-East and North-West zones.

He also said he would perform a ground breaking ceremony for the establishment of an army barrack, which land on which it is sighted was donated by the state government, at Isa local government area.