NSF Edo 2020: All Kogi contingents test negative for Covid-19

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja

Against the expectations that representative of Kogi State might be found wanting from participating in this year National Sports Festival due to the position of Governor Yahaya Bello on the current deadly coronavirus pandemic, all the contingents have tested negative to the virus.

This was confirmed in a test conducted by officials of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) at the University of Benin, Edo State.

Athletes, officials, and journalists took turns to conduct the test which all turns out to be negative after the results were released in the early hours of Sunday.

Before the Covid-19 test was conducted  for Kogi State contingents, all were subjected to wait outside for more than seven hours in a bid to know their status of the deadly virus. 

It could be recalled that 41 athletes, and 35 officials will be representing Kogi State in the 20th edition of the NSF currently holding in Benin, Edo State.

Kogi State is expected to participate in weight lifting, boxing, chess, ayo, table tennis.

Speaking on this development, the Kogi State Director of Sports, Mr Onipe Halli said the Covid-19 text rest has further vindicated Governor Yahaya Bello’s position that there is no coronavirus in Kogi State.

