NSE seeks support to tackle engineering challenges facing Nigeria

The National President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, has stressed the need for engineers to always work together to tackle engineering challenges facing Nigeria, as a Nation, especially, bridges and building collapses.

Gidari-Wudil stated this during the investiture of the newly elected Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Awka Branch, David Okeke.

The NSE boss who was represented by the Deputy National President of the Society, Engineer Margret Oguntala, also harped on the importance of road transport and the need to have a workable model that will make it efficient.

He charged the new chairman to consolidate on the successes recorded in the branch.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ifeanyi Okoma, represented by Mr Chidi Obiudu, said that the state government is paying serious attention to road infrastructure and revealed that over two hundred kilometres of roads have been awarded for reconstruction.

A guest lecturer, Chris Okoye, represented by Edmond Nkalu, called for the creation of the Ministry of Road Transportation, a regulatory body on road infrastructure and its funding arrangement.

Earlier, the Awka Branch Chairman, Engineer Okeke promised to focus on the capacity development of members as well as synergy with other groups to achieve his plans and also solicited their support.

Tribune Online gathered that the event which took place in Awka, on Sunday, witnessed the induction of new members, award presentations and investiture.