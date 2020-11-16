NSE retains ISO certification for 5th consecutive year

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE or The Exchange) has announced that it has retained its ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), marking the 5th consecutive year that The Exchange will retain this certification since it was first issued in 2015.

In this year’s surveillance audit carried out by the British Standards Institution (BSI), The Exchange has been certified to be in full compliance with the applicable controls developed to meet the Control Objectives of the Information Security Management System (ISMS) Standard. The BSI Auditor in his remarks validated that the ISMS at The Exchange meets the requirements of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), and reaffirmed that the practice within The Exchange is effective and efficient, and has continued to meet its intended objectives.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Risk Officer, NSE, Mr. Rasaq Ozemede, “We are delighted to retain this ISO certification from the British Standards Institution, especially at this time of heavy reliance on our digital infrastructure as we operate remotely. This is indeed a testament to our continued commitment to deploying robust and secure information processing systems, policies and procedures across our value chain to ensure stakeholders’ information is fully protected. In acknowledgment of ISO 27001:2013 as the most stringent certification for information security management, we will keep improving and deepening o our information security initiatives to ensure we remain safe and secure in light of emerging business needs and the challenging security landscape.”

ISO 27001:2013, (ISMS) certification by the British Standards Institution is the international standard of best practice for managing confidentiality, integrity and availability of information assets. It is a framework which helps organisations manage and protect their information assets so that they maintain the highest levels of safety and security.

While the International Organisation for Standardisation is an independent, standard-setting body which promotes worldwide proprietary, industrial and commercial standards, the British Standards Institution is reputed for providing assessment and certification to management system standards across 150 economies globally.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.N170 fuel price wicked

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.N170 fuel price wicked

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.N170 fuel price wicked

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.N170 fuel price wicked