NSE enhances its fixed income securities

IN line with its ambition to support Nigeria’s economic growth by providing a liquid, efficient and multi-asset securities exchange hub, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced enhancements to its Fixed Income Securities market segment as well as the associated benefits to trade execution via its platform.

As part of its liquidity-enhancing efforts, the exchange introduced a trading fee moratorium as communicated via a press release dated August 11, 2016 to stimulate activities and liquidity in the fixed income market. Following the end of the four-year Fixed Income Securities Trading Fee moratorium, the Exchange has now received the regulatory approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission to revise its fee structure. The revised fees will become effective on October 5, 2020. Under this revised fee structure, The Exchange will charge 0.0005 per cent (N5 per million) on debt instruments traded on its platform.

The NSE offers a hybrid market for the execution of quote and order-driven transactions providing dealers as well as institutional and retail investors access to increased liquidity in Fixed Income Securities. By leveraging best in class market design and infrastructure, the NSE trading venue provides investors integrated straight-through trading and post-trade process that supports efficient execution without any trade failures across all asset classes including Fixed Income Securities. Investors trading via the NSE platform can also enjoy access to diverse listed debt instruments including Federal Government, State Government, Corporates, Supranational and Retail Savings Bonds.

The exchange continues to conduct various trainings, workshops and conferences on Fixed Income Securities products to build domestic capacity and enhance financial literacy while encouraging inclusiveness. We remain committed to our corporate goal of providing investors and businesses a reliable, efficient and an adaptable exchange hub in Africa, to save and to access capital.

