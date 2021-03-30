NSCDC trains 60 on security, safety skills in Ogun

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has trained no fewer than 60 staff of Gateway Polytechnic Saapade, Ogun State, on security, safety skills.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Commandant of the Corps in Ogun State, Hammed Abodunrin, during a day training workshop for the academic and non-academic staff of the institution.

Abodunrin said the training tagged ”Train the Trainers” would help in building the capacities of the staff in the

fundamentals of security and protection needs of school children in the state.

The NSCDC boss said the teachers and non-teaching staff are expected to domesticate the training in all the schools by giving their students security and safety tips.

Abodunrin noted that the Commandant General of NSCDC, Alhaji Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has mandated all formations to ensure that there is protection for all schools.

He added that the training is to ensure they protect themselves so as to guard against being vulnerable, and how to seek help in case there’s any problem.

The NSCDC boss said the measures put in place is to train about 3000 teachers one per school, who will be able to go train others.

“The role we will play is to monitor. We will not just leave them alone, we have a curriculum that we are going to give them so that they will not deviate from that curriculum.

“It’s going to be in three phases, we have completed the first two phases. The first phase is to train the trainers, the second phase is the training of these 3000 teachers while the third phase would be the training of the students in their schools.

“At the last stage what civil defence will be doing is monitoring and whether what they are teaching them is in compliance with what we have given them because we are going to give them a curriculum that they are going to follow,” he submitted.

Declaring the workshop open, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Security, Olusola Zubair, said nothing meaningful could be achieved in an unsecured environment.

The special adviser commended the initiative and pledged to support anything that would enhance the security and wellbeing of the citizens of the state.

“You need to have some tips on how you can secure yourself before you can secure others and the role you have to play in security,” he affirmed.

The Rector of Gateway Polytechnic, Dr IK Oyeyinka, appreciated the gesture given by the NSCDC in the state.

“After this training, the participants will be able to train our students on security consciousness and how to guide themselves,” he said.

