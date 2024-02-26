The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command has apprehended 51 suspected illegal miners and three suspected telecommunication mast vandals in the territory.

The FCT Commandant of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, briefed newsmen on the arrest of the suspects on Monday at the Command’s Headquarters, Wise, Zone 5, Abuja.

According to him, three vandalism suspects were apprehended by his men of the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure unit, following a tip-off about the dismantling activity at Giri area by the FCT Command intelligence and undercover operatives.

He noted that before the decommissioning of any mast, approval of such an act must be obtained from the NSCDC, being the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in the country.

Odumosu disclosed that during interrogation by the Command’s Anti-vandal Unit, the suspects were unable to show approval from the Corps. “Neither do they have any proper means of identification showing who they are and the company they are working for.

“Upon further questioning, they revealed that a certain businessman had already been paid the sum of N4 million ahead for the dismantling, which raised suspicion of a premeditated act of vandalism.

“Ongoing investigation is being carried out to determine their level of culpability and ownership claim after which necessary action will be taken,” he said.

The Commandant disclosed that in a similar operation, 51 suspects were arrested in Gwagwalada area of the FCT for engaging in illegal mining activities.

Odumosu explained that the suspects, all male, had been profiled and had no evidence of a registered company they were operating under, as well as no exploration and mining license.

“All acts of illegal mining encroach on the soil and cause environmental degradation and erosion, and that is why most of these areas are no longer useful for agricultural and human activities,” Odumosu said.

He said that after thoroughly investigating both cases, the suspects would be charged to court for further disciplinary action that will serve as a deterrent to others.

Exhibits recovered from the 54 suspects were dismantled metal mast parts, five pumping machines, an unquantified amount of substance alleged to be gold dust, pumping hoses, ten liters of fuel, shovels, diggers, and head-pan.

According to Odumosu, henceforth, we will not relent to arrest any form of sabotage on the economy; the Federal Government is trying so hard to provide infrastructure to make life easy.

“And some miscreants in the name of vandalism and illegal mining are trying to destroy what has been provided.

“People are quick to condemn the government, but people like these are the ones destroying the efforts of the Federal Government,” the Commandant added.

The Commandant Head warned vandals and criminals in the FCT to relocate, stressing that the NSCDC was out for them as there is no hiding place left for them in the territory.