The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise on Monday, February 26.

According to the board, about two million candidates have successfully registered for the 2024 examination, while a total of 260,249 candidates indicated interest in sitting for its mock examination.

The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar in Abuja.

The 2024 UTME is scheduled to take place from Friday, April 19, to Monday, April 29, at its accredited CBT centers nationwide.

Recall that the 2024 exercise began on Monday, Jan. 15, in over 700 Computer-Based Tests (CBT) centers nationwide.

The board further noted that the mock UTME, which is optional, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 7.

“Those who have registered to sit for the 2024 UTME mock are to proceed to print out their mock notification slips from Tuesday, Feb. 27.

“The notification slips indicate the candidates’ registration number, venue, time, and date of the examination and other necessary instructions.

“It is imperative for candidates to be aware of this vital piece of information, which is necessary for their participation in the examination,” the board said.

JAMB further added that candidates could print the slips from anywhere they found convenient access to the internet.

“Candidates are to visit www.jamb.gov.ng, click on e-facility, and print their slips,” it added.