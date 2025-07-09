NSCDC flags off emergency response team in FCT

As part of efforts to effectively address the challenge of insecurity and vandalism of public infrastructure in FCT, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has flagged an Emergency Response Team at the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Corps.

The Command has accordingly trained additional 200 personnel on the use of weapons ready to be deployed in the emergency response team.

Commandant of NSCDC FCT Command, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, speaking during the passing out parade of the third batch of 200 personnel that underwent basic arms training at the Command Headquarters, Abuja, said the elite team would serve as a quick response unit, specially trained and tactically equipped to intervene swiftly in high-risk situations.

“Today’s event is not just another ceremonial gathering. It is a strong statement of our unwavering commitment to capacity building, operational readiness, and the overall enhancement of our internal security architecture within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“This third batch of graduands in basic weapons handling is a clear testament that we are not resting on our oars. The security landscape in the FCT is evolving, and so must we. The training of this batch is part of a carefully thought-out series of trainings designed to respond proactively to emerging security threats with precision, discipline, and professionalism,” Odumosu stated.

He disclosed that the first and second batches of 135 and 137 personnel respectively brought the total number of trained personnel in weapon handling to 472.

He explained that the training cut across Area Commands and Divisions, saying the initiative is part of a broader vision to mould a responsive, versatile, intelligent, and elite Corps that can engage with the public in every corner of our society.

The Commandant emphasised that the Corps was not just passing out personnel who had just concluded basic weapon handling training; “we are flagging off our Emergency Response Team”- another crucial phase of the Corps’ transformation journey.

He commended the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for his steadfast support, encouragement, and visionary guidance.

He equally thanked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister. Nyesom Wike for always standing by the Corps and supporting with operational equipment towards enhancing the work of NSCDC in FCT.

The passing parade was attended by FCT Service Chiefs and other dignitaries, who were thrilled by the colourful event featuring silent drill; unharmed combat, crack squad display and stripping and assembly of arms among others.

The Commander of the Presidential Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Adebisi Onasanya, commended the resilience of the Corps and excellent performance of the graduating officers during the POP display, urging the officers to go out there and ensure that FCT is rid of vandals and criminal elements.

He said he was particularly happy with the performance of NSCDC officers at the various joint task force operations with other security agencies, proof that the FCT Command pays attention to excellence.

The representative of the FCT Minister and the Director, Internal Security FCTA, Mr. Olubiyi Sunday, congratulated the participants describing them as high fliers, and assured that the FCT Administration would continue to partner with the Command to ensure that FCT residents sleep with their two eyes closed.