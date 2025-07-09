Suspected bandits kill 13 in Niger community

Suspected bandits have attacked and no fewer than 13 people including security operatives were reportedly killed while many others injured in Mariga local government area of Niger.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 4:00 pm when the suspected armed men in their numbers carrying sophisticated weapons with three persons each on about 100 (one hundred) motorcycles allegedly trooped in from Zamfara.

Reports revealed that three communities that were attacked in the process are Kumbashi, Bangi, and Mongoro putting them under siege, and noted that out of the 13 casualties include; one police personnel, two vigilantes among others.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the armed men also blew off a communication mast to halt communication in the area to carry out smooth operations in those communities.

The source who carved for anonymity added that the bandits were out for alleged reprisal attacks on the communities following the recent Air Force raid on hideouts of the criminals leading to severe casualties on their side.

When contacted, the local government chairman, Alhaji Abbas Kasuwa Garba confirmed the development, saying that he cannot confirm the actual casualty for now but there is serious tension within the area due to the continued presence of the bandits.

Also contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Niger State Police Command SP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.