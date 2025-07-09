Gunmen kill four, injure others in Anambra

Suspected gunmen on Wednesday killed four persons and injured several others in separate attacks at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area and Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants, numbering about 20, arrived around 8:00 a.m. and took strategic positions atop the newly constructed flyover bridge in the centre of Ekwulobia. From there, they reportedly opened fire indiscriminately and engaged a joint security patrol team comprising police officers, soldiers, and members of the Anambra State Homeland Security outfit, known locally as “Udo Ga-achi.”

“There was pandemonium everywhere,” one witness said. “Most people were on their way to work or opening their shops when the shooting started. Everyone ran in different directions looking for safety.”

During the ambush, one of the security vehicles belonging to the joint task force was set ablaze by the attackers.

The exchange of gunfire caused chaos throughout the area and disrupted normal activities for several hours.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, stated that security operatives killed one of the assailants during the confrontation.

He also confirmed the unfortunate death of two civilians and the destruction of a security patrol vehicle by the gunmen.

“The operatives responded swiftly to the attack, engaging the hoodlums in a gun battle. One of the assailants was killed, but sadly, we lost two civilian lives. A patrol vehicle was also torched during the incident,” Ikenga said.

The police spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing and that efforts have been intensified to track down the fleeing assailants and restore calm to the affected communities.

Wednesday’s attack has added to growing concerns over the resurgence of violent criminal activities in parts of Anambra State, despite repeated assurances from security agencies of improved surveillance and coordinated responses.

The statement reads, “Anambra Police-led Security Force contained a shooting incident in the early hours of today, 9th July 2025, at Oko and the Ekwulobia flyover, Aguata Local Government Area. The team also demobilised one of the armed criminals and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one automatic pump-action gun, and four vehicles at the scene, as operatives sustained onslaught operations in the area.

“The vehicles recovered include: one red Toyota Camry with registration number ENU 58 SC; a custom-coloured GLK Mercedes Benz without a registration number; a golden-coloured Lexus 330 with registration number ENU 815 AP; and an ash-coloured Toyota Highlander with registration number GDD 517 RW.

“The armed criminals unprovokedly shot indiscriminately under the Ekwulobia flyover. Consequently, in a swift response, the Joint Security Team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel. Regrettably, the incident recorded the deaths of two unsuspecting members of the public and the burning of a brown Toyota Sienna vehicle allegedly belonging to the Anambra State Vigilante Group. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and deposited in the morgue.

“In another development, the Oko Divisional Police Headquarters witnessed an attack, but the gallant officers on duty repelled the assault by the armed criminals. No casualties were recorded, and the aggressive pursuit of the assailants by the Joint Security Team continues in the area.

“Given the above, adequate security measures have been put in place at the instance of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, MNIPS, PhD. Residents are hereby urged to remain calm as efforts to ensure their safety continue unabated.”

