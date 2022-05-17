Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) rescued four young ladies who were being trafficked from Port Harcourt to Ilorin for alleged sex slavery/prostitution.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state command of the corps, Babawale Afolabi, in Ilorin on Tuesday, the command also arrested a female 37-year-old suspected human trafficker.

“The state command was alerted by a concerned citizen of a suspected case of human trafficking involving four under-aged girls (names withheld) with ages ranging from 15 to 16 who were brought to Ilorin from Port Harcourt for purpose of using them as sex slaves or prostitutes. Operatives of the human trafficking unit of the corps swung into action and rounded them up at the point of entry” the state Commandant of the corps, Ayinla Iskil, said

He also said that one Gift Rita, 37, suspected to be the trafficker, has been arrested, adding that the four victims and the suspect had been handed over to the operatives of the NAPTIP, Kwara state command for further action and possible prosecution of the suspect.

The state commander of the NAPTIP, Saadu Mustapha, said that the arrest of the suspect and the victims was successful as a result of their collaboration with NSCDC.

Mustapha promised that the agency would rehabilitate the victims and reunite them with their families, while the suspect would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, depending on their level of involvement.





Meanwhile, the Kwara State NAPTIP Commander has appealed to the parents and guardians to take good care of their female wards, adding that the victims will be profiled and their families will be contacted after necessary procedures.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

NSCDC arrests human trafficker, rescues four young ladies in Kwara

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

NSCDC arrests human trafficker, rescues four young ladies in Kwara