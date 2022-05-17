FG flags off International training of trainers in basic emergency care services

The Federal Government has flagged off the International Training of Trainers in Basic Emergency Care Services organised by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC).

Addressing the participants, the National Programme Manager of the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), Dr Saidu Ahmed Dumbulwa, disclosed that the flag-off marks a very important day in the history of the Ministry’s strong desire to promote Emergency Medical Services in Nigeria in collaboration and support of ICRC, which is in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recognition as a tie of the healthcare system.

Dr Saidu commended the management of ICRC for packaging the Training of Trainers of the Basic Emergency Care Services (BECS), which is the first of its kind in sub-Sahara Africa to give credence to effective medical emergency response.

“As part of Mr President Health Sector Agenda, we currently have the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), with three gateways, the NPHCDA, NHIS and EMT. 5% of the 1% CRF is allocated to the EMT gateway.”

“The EMT gateway he further revealed owns a programme called National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System, NEMSAS.”

The National Programme Manager, NEMSAS, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the fragility of our health system in Nigeria and globally especially in the areas of medical response, NEMSAS, therefore, stands as a better option for addressing the missing link in the Nigeria Health Sector for effective emergency medical response in the control of outbreak of disease in Nigeria.





Dr Saidu on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health thanked the ICRC and those `who have expressed their support for the laudable idea of NEMSAS, and still seek more support of all stakeholders as “the training will be a game-changer especially as we are preparing to roll out the pilot of the NEMSAS Programme.”

Speaking earlier, the representative of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC). Dr Mundi informed that ICRC works day in and day out to urgently increase the capacity of healthcare workers for effective basic emergency services to help humanity.

Dr Mundi disclosed that the organisation remains totally committed to supporting Member States to strengthen these essential medical emergency services and cherished the collaboration cooperation existing between ICRC and the Federal Ministry of Health.