Police officer, four others escape death in accident in Bauchi

A police officer serving with the Jigawa State Police Command, Inspector Zubairu Yusuf, and five others narrowly escaped death on Friday afternoon when the car they were travelling in had an accident in Boi, Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, occured in the afternoon as a result of overspending by the driver who drove the Honda Civic car with registration number Jigawa BKD 12 SB.

It was said that the driver was not aware there is a roadblock mounted by JTF in the area been new on the road, he tried as much as possible to avoid the roadblock but he could not making him to lose control of the steering.

He, in the process, hit an electric pole and the signboard of Government Day Secondary School, Boi before the vehicle ran into and destroyed a provision shop.

A member of the JTF at the roadblock who spoke under anonymity confirmed the incident.

He was quoted saying, “Yes, a Police officer who works with the Jigawa state command had a fatal accident here. The officer was travelling to Dengi in Plateau state with five others. He was on high speed really. He seems not to be aware of the roadblock here and it was raining here too.”





He added that “The Police officer and others in the car were very lucky to have escaped from the incident. In fact, the accident was very fatal. Their narrow escape is from God.”

When asked if there was loss of life in the accident, the JTF personnel confirmed that there was no loss of life but some degrees of injuries.

According to him, “Yeah, there was no loss of life except the occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries but were quickly rushed to Boi Primary Health care for medical attention.”

“The accident destroyed a provision shop owned by Manigat Silas a resident of the area whose wife and her children including some buyers too were not hurt,” he further explains.

Reacting to the incident the Road Safety Unit Commander in charge of Bogoro LGA, Mr Babale appealed to residents to avoid doing business and erecting of shops close to highways in order to avoid fatalities.

He also advised motorists to abide by the rules and regulations of driving on the highway so that even if accidents occur, the fatality will be minimal as contained in a statement by Gomna James, Information Officer, Bogoro LGA.

