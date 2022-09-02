NSC seeks promotion of PPP as alternative funding for infrastructural projects
•Says partnership not just procurement option
The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) is soliciting the promotion of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) amongst stakeholders as an alternative source of funding for infrastructural projects in Nigeria.
Speaking in Abuja at the third quarter of the PPP forum, the Executive Secretary of NSC, Emmanuel Jime stated that partnership among both sectors is the most viable means of infrastructural development.
He said, since its inception, the forum has contributed immensely to knowledge sharing and capacity building toward PPP projects.
Represented by the Deputy Director, Public Private Partnership (PPP), Mustapha Zubeiru, the Executive Secretary explained that “it is important that PPP is increasingly seen as a development tool rather than just a procurement option.
“This means, by its very nature, PPP should be able to increase the infrastructure of the country as a major enabler of economic growth and development.
“So Public Private Partnership (PPP) as a means of funding requires periodic updates in terms of a regulatory framework and capacity building for both public and private sector”.
Jime called on the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Head of Service to sustain the promotion of the PPP’s endeavour for the growth and development of infrastructure in the country.
