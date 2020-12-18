Northwest governor behind banditry: Tambuwal tackles APC

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has reacted to a statement credited to the acting National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Yekini Nabena, alleging that a Northwest governor is behind banditry in the region.

The governor according to a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen, challenged security agencies to swing into action and investigate the allegation to ascertain the true situation of things.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a statement by the APC acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, titled: ‘One North-West Governor Behind Banditry, Killings.’

“In the statement widely circulated in the media – conventional and social, Mr Nabena challenged ‘security agencies to investigate an intelligence report linking’ an unnamed governor to the increasing wave of banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the zone.

“There is nothing further from the truth than this. Beyond politics, no governor anywhere in the country assumed office without swearing to an oath, as prescribed by the constitution, to protect the lives and property of the citizenry in his area of jurisdiction.

“To allude and allege that a governor is consciously undermining the oath of office he took is a skewed logic intended to upturn the rule of law and the jurisdictional dictates of equity and good conscience,” he said.

The statement further said, “for this reason, the onus of proof of his allegation rests on Mr Nabena. He should name the governor he is alluding to as the sponsor of banditry and sundry crimes in the Northwest and provide evidence that he (the governor) is involved in all of that which he alleged.”

The vice-chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, however, challenged security agencies in the country to invite Mr Nabena to provide evidence of his allegation, assist them in investigating the matter and make sure that justice is done.

He, therefore, advised that all well-meaning Nigerians and political stakeholders should consider human lives first instead of playing to the gallery.

“The framers of the Constitution know why they bestowed much powers, although significantly flawed, in the President to checkmate issues such as those raised by Mr Nabena.

“Playing blame games is not a panacea to the security problem at hand. None of us should play politics with security matters. We should also not play politics with the lives of those we swore to protect. Instead, all hands must be on deck to ensure the collective security of the North and the country in general,” he added.