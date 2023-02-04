By Olayinka Olukoya| Abeokuta

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been advised to stop living in a fool’s paradise concerning his intention to become the next president of the country.

This advice was the crux of the message of the leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, while addressing supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at a rally held on Saturday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Adebanjo submitted that Northerners would disappoint the APC presidential candidate, thereby urging him to withdraw his candidacy for Obi.

He further said that Tinubu should save himself from shame that might happen with the outcome of the February 25 elections.

He noted that LP is the only party that could salvage the country from the misrule of APC, described the party as the new National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Adebanjo said, “All those that know Tinubu should tell him, I have always told and I will tell him again, the Northerners will not vote for him.

“He (Tinubu) should come back home now and support Obi because when they finally defeat him, he won’t have the courage to come back home again, if he comes back now, we will forgive him and take him back.

“I have told you before and I want to say it again, Labour Party is now NADECO, those of us supporting Obi are the ones that want good governance, we want Nigeria to be better, we want to liberate ourselves from the captive of the ruling class.

“We are behind Obi, leaders of progressive movement are behind Obi. Those fraudsters parading themselves as Yoruba do not love the country. Yorubas do not take things that do not belong to other tribes. A Yoruba has been President before.”

Obi, who had earlier paid a visit to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, described himself as the best among other candidates, based on his record of achievements as the Governor of Anambra State.





The LP presidential candidate said that Nigeria is one of the unsecured countries in the world.

He said, “For me, I have served the people of Anambra state and was rated as number 1 in the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and the records are there. Even in the areas of education and taking people out of poverty without borrowing a Kobo from anybody and I paid all the pensions being owed before I assumed office.

“So, let presidential candidates come out and show Nigerians what they have done in the past before aspiring to govern the country.

“We are determined for a new Nigeria; we want people who are confident, who are qualified for the job. This year’s elections is very essential, we can no longer be comfortable with incompetence. We want people who will show commitments; this job requires physical and mental energies. So, w want people who are ready for the job. Myself and Datti want to change Nigeria.

“Myself and Datti want to change Nigeria; we are the only set of people that can do that. We have the capacity to do that and that is why we are saying that you should entrust us with the country and we will make it a great country. Hold us responsible to deal with this matter.

“Nigeria is a great country, but we have all allowed it to be in the hands of few who do not know how to manage it. You Majesty, that is why we are here; to plead for your blessings. We know that no royal father goes into politics, but when your subjects are dying and if you don’t intervene, one day, they will come for you for there is no alternative, please, safe them.”