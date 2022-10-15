Northern traders endorse Atiku for 2023

As the 2023 presidential election draws nearer, the Association of Northern Traders (ANT) has expressed support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The decision was taken during a meeting of ANT, which took place at Grand Ibro Hotel in Abuja, and was attended by the chairmen of the 19 Northern State branches of the association including members.

A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, represented the PDP presidential candidate, who is also the Wazirin Adamawa, at the meeting. Aliyu reminded them that Atiku Abubakar knew their importance and the kind of support they will render for his aspiration.

“We knew who had wanted to meet Atiku one on one, well by God’s grace you would see him here, in three months’ time, to sit and discuss, everybody is aware that this government have performed below expectation. They deceived us and the Nigerian economy has already collapsed, secondly, the fuel which we’re proud of having is now being siphoned away.

“Every day, we’re supposed to be producing 2.1m barrels but as it is present we’re only managing to produce only 700,000 barrels,” Aliyu stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Why Electricity Consumers Are Not Getting Meters Within 10 Days’

THE introduction of prepaid meter to electricity consumers was expected to bring smile to their faces and reduce complaints over the services being provided by electric companies. However, years after its introduction in Lagos State…

ASUU Directs Members To Resume Work

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday announced the suspension of its eight-month-old strike…

Wike, Ayu Fight Over N100m Donation

THE Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted to the leadership of the party, the report of its reconciliation effort on the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State…

SOS-SAM: Teni’s Body Language

‘Body language’ has suddenly become a very important topic in Nigeria. Nigerians heightened this non-verbal mode of communication in 2015. That time, it was celebrated as the onset of a blissful regime. It was body language galore at the outset of the government…





Buhari, Security Chiefs Insist Amotekun, Others Can’t Use AK-47 Rifles

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari and his security chief met on Friday in Abuja and declared that State government-funded security outfits cannot bear automatic arms…