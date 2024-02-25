The Northern Senators Forum has commended the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) for lifting economic sanctions on Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, at the weekend, announced the suspension of the closure of the land and air border to Niger, a no-fly zone of all commercial flights.

It has also suspended the freezing of all financial transactions between ECOWAS states and Niger, including transactions relating to the bloc’s central bank and the unfreezing of all of Niger’s assets at EBID.

It also lifted the travel ban on members of the military junta and their families.

The ECOWAS leaders had imposed the sanctions following the military coup last July in Niger Republic which ousted a civilian president, Mohamed Bazoum. The military junta in Mali took over in August 2020 while their Burkina Faso counterpart struck in September 2022.

Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District and spokesperson, Northern Senators Forum, Suleiman A Kawu Sumaila, commended the ECOWAS leaders for lifting the sanctions. The lawmakers noted that the action will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the people of Niger Republic, as well as ensuring the restoration of stability and economic prosperity in our region.

The statement reads in part: “Today, the Northern Senators Forum expresses its heartfelt appreciation and commendation to the exceptional leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for their decisive action in lifting sanctions imposed on Niger Republic as a result of military takeover on 26th July, 2023. We are pleased to see that ECOWAS has responded to the progressive requests made by us individually and collectively on the subject matter, and we commend their prudent and compassionate approach in addressing these critical issues.

“The Northern Senators Forum believes that the principled and empathetic decision made by ECOWAS to lift the sanctions on Niger Republic is a testament to the organization’s commitment to regional solidarity, cooperation, and respect for human rights. We understand that this action will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the people of Niger Republic, as well as ensuring the restoration of stability and economic prosperity in our region.

“We are particularly grateful that ECOWAS leaders have considered our pleas to restore electricity, open borders, and lift the sanctions on Niger Republic. These measures will not only have crucial humanitarian implications, but will also foster regional integration, trade, and cooperation. We firmly believe that this step taken by ECOWAS will positively impact the lives of the people of Niger Republic and Nigeria and facilitate the restoration of trust and harmony among all member states.

“As representatives of the people and advocates for justice and democracy, we commend ECOWAS for their responsiveness and understanding of the immense challenges faced by our fellow West African nation. The Northern Senators Forum stands in solidarity with ECOWAS IN restoring democracy and rule of law in Niger Republic and other west African countries, and we are committed to working to promote stability, peace, and socio-economic development throughout the region.

“The Northern Senators Forum urges the government of Niger Republic and its people to seize this opportunity to hasten the process of returning to democratic governance to build a stronger and more prosperous nation, harnessing their resilient spirit and unwavering determination. Furthermore, we urge all regional stakeholders to continue engaging in dialogue and pursuing peaceful solutions to address any remaining concerns, fostering a harmonious environment for progress and development.

“Finally, the Northern Senators Forum would like to reiterate its deep appreciation to ECOWAS leaders especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria for their proactive and benevolent intervention in lifting the sanctions imposed on Niger Republic. We are confident that this decision will leave an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of all West African nations and serve as a shining example for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomacy.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE