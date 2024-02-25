The Confluence University of Science and Technology, (CUSTECH) Osara will begin four new medical programmes in the next academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of CUSTECH, Prof. Abdulrahman Salawu disclosed this on Saturday in Osara during a media tour by the Nigeria Guild of Editors, (NGE).

Prof Salawu disclosed that the new programmes are Anatomy, Physiology, nursing and medical laboratory.

“We are going to run the faculty of medicine (MBBS). In preparation to that, you can’t run MBBS without the science subject in the faculty. Anatomy, Physiology, Nursing and Medical Laboratory.

“So we have established these four already. Yesterday, we submitted to NUC for resource verification in April this year. So we will start this new program in the next academic session 2024/2025.

The Vice-Chancellor commended the Kogi State Government for the prompt release of funds to run the affairs of the School stressing that the institution is gradually becoming one of the best Universities in Nigeria.

“The law that established this university made it compulsory for State Government IGR five per cent statutorily. We receive it every month. But we are operating TSA. Whatever enters this account enters the Government account straight.

According to him, “We have 180 bed space presently. As I speak to you, the report I was given by State consultant last week indicates that there will be ground groundbreaking of 400-bed space for the student hostel by next week. The Governor himself will i’ve coming to do that he has approved it.

In his remarks, the President of NGE Mr Eze Anaba scored the Kogi State Government high in Kogi education.

The veteran journalist maintained that, with what him and his team have seen so far, Kogi State remains a destination for the acquisition of good knowledge and skills.

