The Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 57th Birthday.

Governor Inuwa described Shettima as a patriot and dependable ally with outstanding pedigree and exceptional competence.

Inuwa stated that, “Since assuming the role of Vice President of our great nation, you have continued to demonstrate uncommon commitment to your duties. Your dedication to the wellbeing and prosperity of the Nigerian people is truly commendable, and your work ethic serves as an inspiration to many.”

The Governor noted that Sen. Kashim Shettima’s loyalty and unwavering patriotism have endeared him to the hearts of Nigerians from all walks of life.

The NSGF Chairman added that his ability to unite people, regardless of their differences, and work towards common goals has made him a shining example of leadership in Nigeria.

According to him, ”On this auspicious occasion of your 57th Birthday, we in Gombe State are happy to join your family, associates and well-wishers in celebrating your exemplary leadership, uncommon commitment, exceptional intellectual prowess and outstanding competence.”

“Indeed you are a rare gem, a source of inspiration to upcoming leaders”, Inuwa Yahaya said.

The Governor prayed Almighty Allah to continue to bless the Vice President with more wisdom, good health and long life to keep serving the nation and humanity as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE