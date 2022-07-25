Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal’s president over son’s death

The Northern Governors Forum has commiserated with the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem over the death of her son Prince Paeke Shapnaan Dongban who died last Saturday

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a statement on behalf of his colleagues described as very sad the death of Prince Shapnaan who was 38 years before his sudden death.

He said the Northern Governors received the news with shock and are devastated by the loss of a vibrant youth who has been working hard to prepare himself for national service in his chosen career.

Lalong while sharing in the grief of the Appeal Court President Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, said the Forum stands with her at this difficult moment where she is passing through the pains of losing another son.

He urged her to accept the demise of her son as the will of God and remain faithful to him to comfort her and heal her pains of such tragic loss of a loved one.

The Governor prayed to God to forgive the sins of the deceased and grant him eternal rest while comforting the entire family.

