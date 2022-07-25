Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal’s president over son’s death

The Northern Governors Forum has commiserated with the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem over the death of her son Prince Paeke Shapnaan Dongban who died last Saturday
Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a statement on behalf of his colleagues described as very sad the death of Prince Shapnaan who was 38 years before his sudden death.
He said the Northern Governors received the news with shock and are devastated by the loss of a vibrant youth who has been working hard to prepare himself for national service in his chosen career.
Lalong while sharing in the grief of the Appeal Court President Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, said the Forum stands with her at this difficult moment where she is passing through the pains of losing another son.
He urged her to accept the demise of her son as the will of God and remain faithful to him to comfort her and heal her pains of such tragic loss of a loved one.
The Governor prayed to God to forgive the sins of the deceased and grant him eternal rest while comforting the entire family.
-
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs
Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022
If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
Northern Governors commiserate with Court of Appeal’s president over son’s death