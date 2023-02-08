Oluwole Ige

The newly appointed Lagos State acting chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Honourable Femi Olaniyi, on Wednesday, declared that none of the party’s members had decamped to another political party, saying the structure of the party remains intact in the state.

He maintained that the SDP is now better placed to record electoral victory in the forthcoming general election.

In a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune, Olaniyi, who was appointed the acting chairman of the SDP in Lagos State after the resignation of the former chairperson, Mrs Dabira Oluwa, by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, said there is no defection of the party’s members to any political organisation.

According to the statement, “you may all recall that recently our former state chairperson, Dabira Oluwa resigned her position from the party and seized to be our member. This we see very often, especially in every electioneering period.

“However, the resignation of Dabira Oluwa was done basically to suit her interest and to explore her political career elsewhere, she is best wished for greater heights.

“Furthermore, it is interesting to say to the public that no one can ever stampede the people regardless of the capacity or resources he/she possesses on earth. Consequently, it is instructive to state that members of SDP, Lagos State chapter had not followed anyone or individual to any political party, rather, they have remained resolute and resolved to win elections for the SDP in Lagos State.”

Affirmatively, all our party candidates under the SDP of Lagos State chapter are in better shape and also of great advantage to win the respective positions they are contesting for under the umbrella of SDP. I am also without a moment of hesitation stating that the support for all our candidates is 100 per cent guaranteed, while the structure of our great party in Lagos State is intact and more formidable.

“I want to reassure you all and the good people of Lagos State once again, that our candidates in the SDP from presidential to state assemblies are determined to win their elections and this fact remains intact. We also call on the state security outfits to continue to discharge their duties in the state as enshrined in the constitution of our country.

“We also wish to reassure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of our party`s readiness, continued support and cooperation in delivering a free, fair and credible election.”

It is recalled that the chairman of the SDP NWC, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, had on January 25 appointed Olaniyi as the acting chairman of the SDP in Lagos following the resignation of the former chairperson of the party in the state, Mrs Dabira Oluwa.