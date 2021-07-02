Nollywood actors Kanayo O. Kanayo, Lolo 1 bag GText homes ambassadorship

Nollywood actors, Kanayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK), and On-air personality cum actor, Omotunde Adebowale a.k.a Lolo1, recently signed an ambassadorship deal with global real estate company, Gtext Homes.

This was signed during the Gtext Homes monthly ‘Home Buyers Conference’ held in Lagos and also had people from different walks of life join virtually and via digital platforms. Kanayo was present with his daughter, Valerie Onyekwere, who also signed his papers as a witness.

Similarly, Lolo who has been with GText Homes for a while, officially signed an ambassadorship deal with the real estate company. Commenting, KOK stated that while he was indeed glad to be part of a prestigious real estate firm like Gtext, he intended to bring greater integrity to the company.

“I am bringing value and integrity on board GText Homes, this is what l am known for all my years in acting.

“There are certain people one works with and is rest assured to be in safe hands, l can proudly say GText Homes is one of them.

By associating with this brand, l will integrate my acting craft into their brand and take it to a a better and greater heights,” he said.

According to Lolo, “with GText being a leading Nigerian driver of Real Estate, it only made sense that she joins forces with an organisation likes theirs.

“We will inculcate our craft into promoting the brand thereby encouraging people to invest more in real estate.

“I will do skits and use it to promote the brand thereby getting Nigerians and those in the diaspora to become land and home owners.

Also present at the event were the Group Managing Director, GText Global, Dr Stephen Akintayo who joined virtually; Sales Manager, Opemipo Loto; and Farouq Usman, Brand Manager, GText Global alongside a host of other GText management personnel.

