Nollywood actors endorse Peter Obi, launch FUND40MB donation campaign

Nollywood actors, Alex Osifo, Patience Ozokwor, and John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu have jointly endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labor Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The event which took place in Lagos also featured the unveiling of a political group, the 40Million Ballots Movement, and the ‘FUND40MB donation campaign’.

The convener of the group, Mr Kennedy Iyere, described the initiative as a youth-driven 2023 ballot revolution.

He said it was meant to raise funds for the actualization of Obi’s presidency.

Iyere noted that the fundraising was to sustain the momentum and mobilize campaigns in support of Obi in the forthcoming general elections.

The convener said, “We don’t want money to be an issue. The determination is in young people to take back their country and rescue Nigeria from the precipice.

“This is what FUND40MB is all about. An account has been created for the donation for campaigns to raise money worldwide for the various support groups of Peter Obi to carry out rural sensitization, door-to-door campaigns and other programmes.

“This is independent of Peter Obi and the Labor Party. We are financing every interest group that will work for democracy and a democratic transition in favour of Peter Obi.

“The funds we are also going to raise through this medium shall be used to fight rigging, violence and all forms of malpractice. That’s why the FUND40MB Donation Campaign has been kicked started today.”

He said that the fundraising was to confront politicians who might want to use money as strength, to fight the will of God’s purpose which would not work.

According to him, the step has become imperative for the survival of the nation, as the youth are now rising from their sleep to take back their nation in 2023.

“Nigeria has just one upward option, and that is the youth revolution. Peter Obi is no longer himself, he has become a global phenomenon.

“2023 is going to be a very peculiar election with two players-masses against the elites, and the masses must win the game,” he said.

Other celebrities in attendance include Klint De Drunk, Jerry Williams, Paul Obazele, Rita Arum, Joyce Kalu and Bishop Ime.





The Obi support groups in attendance include Like Minds for Peter Obi, Peter Obi Movement, and Peter Obi Support Network.

