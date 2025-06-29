Nobody is coming to save Nollywood, we must keep building it —Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has issued a heartfelt message to her colleagues in the Nigerian film industry, urging them to rally together and take ownership of their future in the face of mounting challenges.

The award-winning filmmaker, while sharing her opinion on the state of affairs of the industry, reminded Nollywood insiders that there is no external rescue on the horizon. According to her, they are all they’ve got—and that should be enough.

“Dear Nollywood, nobody is coming to save us! We are all we have, but we are enough,” she began, striking a chord with many who’ve long lamented the lack of structure and support in the industry. “We must be intentional about our survival. It’s hard all around, I know, but let’s support the ones fighting tooth and nail to keep the industry running. Let’s not choke them.”

“A lot of people aren’t getting a return on their investment, but they keep going because they believe in and hope for better days. Let’s work together,” she added.

“If it’s so hard, why do they keep shooting? For some people, it’s passion. This is their life, their love, what keeps them going,” she wrote. “Let’s support ourselves—actors, crew, and producers. It will get better. God is in our story. Always remember that I love you.”

Oboli, who has spent over two decades in Nollywood, continues to be a prominent voice and force in the industry. After a five-year hiatus from the cinemas, she returned last year with The Uprising, which grossed over ₦93 million in its first week, becoming the top Nollywood film of the weekend.

Also, last year, her 2019 film Last Year Single made a surprising comeback on Netflix, rising to the number-one spot in Nigeria despite being several years old. The milestone prompted her to celebrate the longevity of her work and the loyalty of her audience.

