NGO calls for support for sickle cell warriors

A non-governmental organisation, Nirvana Initiative, has called for broader commitment to advocacy, education, and direct support for the sickle cell community in Nigeria and across Africa.

Founder of the group, Ms Modupeola Babawale, said the initiative is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals living with sickle cell disorder.

Speaking at an event held to commemorate the 2025 World Sickle Cell Day, themed “Stronger Together”, in Agege, Lagos, Babawale said the event was organised to fete sickle cell warriors and caregivers for a day of support, healing, and connection.

Speaking on the theme, she said “Stronger Together” was more than a theme, as it was a growing movement to reduce stigma, increase awareness, and ensure that no warrior was left behind.

This event marks the first of its kind by Nirvana Initiative since its founding in 2015 and signals a new direction for the organisation.

“This is only the beginning. We want to take this model to more communities, especially underserved ones, where warriors are often forgotten. Everyone warrior deserves to be seen. Everyone warrior deserves support.”

“The initiative is building a community that centers not only on genotype awareness and advocacy, but also on the emotional, social, and everyday realities of individuals living with the condition.”

“In a heartfelt session that opened the floor to shared experiences, warriors and caregivers spoke candidly about the physical and emotional toll of living with sickle cell.”

“Conversations touched on self-esteem challenges, stigma, and the emotional isolation many warriors face. For many, the event marked the first time they felt seen, heard, and surrounded by others who understood their journey.”

“We wanted to create more than just a medical outreach, our goal is to build safe spaces for warriors to receive care and connect with others who truly get it.”

The founder said they talk a lot about genotype awareness in Nigeria—and while that was important, they also need to focus on the people living with sickle cell.

She said they cannot continue to be overlooked because living with sickle cell wasn’t just about managing pain and survival, but it was about living, reclaiming joy, confidence, and community.

Babawale admitted that a portion of the outreach was proudly supported by Kredi Bank, who generously donated routine medications to help ensure warriors had access to consistent care.

The founder noted that the event also featured lifestyle discussions, mental health counselling, and open mic sessions—affirming the message that healthcare was not complete without emotional care.

She said attendees received free routine medications, care packages, and access to medical consultations—but beyond the healthcare support, what truly resonated was the sense of community, visibility, and belonging that filled the space.

The Outreach Coordinator and Certified Nursing Assistant, Mr Stephen Oladipupo, said the event also aimed to challenge stereotypes about sickle cell patients.

Oladipupo explained that the programme allowed beneficiaries to gather, share experiences, and realise they are not alone in their health journeys.

One of the beneficiaries, a 50-year-old warrior, Mrs Mosunmola Bamigbola, urged fellow warriors to prioritise self-care and not believe myths about dying young.

“It’s untrue that sickle cell warriors must die young. With proper care, we can live long, fulfilling lives,” she said.

Bamigbola said she stays healthy by drinking plenty of water, avoiding cold, and eating fruits and vegetables regularly to manage her condition.

