The Co-Chairmen of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto, and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) have declared that no religion is superior to others.

This is just as the duo condemned the spate of hate speeches before and after the 2023 elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by the two religious leaders and made available to journalists.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), under the leadership of the Co-Chairmen, His Eminence, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and His Eminence, Alh Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) is disturbed by the ugly trend occasioned by the hate speeches before and after the 2023 elections.

“Weaponizing religion for selfish political gains is capable of causing religious conflict in Nigeria. NIREC, therefore, condemns in strongest terms the statements that give the impression that one religion is superior to the other. NIREC affirms that Nigeria is a multi-religious state under God.

“NIREC condemns statements that give the impression of religious dominance and superiority in the country. We wish, however, that every Nigerian could be a true Christian or a true Muslim, as that would promote the religious values that could transform the nation.

“Given that most politicians in Nigeria practice one religion or the other, the Christian and Muslim politicians should proclaim the fear and love of God by caring for the common good and welfare of the citizens.

“NIREC calls on religious leaders to resist political manipulation of religion that could lead to anarchy. We condemn the antics of politicians whose main goal is to achieve their political interests by whatever means possible, including using religion as a cover.

“NIREC calls on our political leaders to use their platforms to sue for peace, unity, and harmony while also refraining from making statements or comments that are capable of aggravating the already heated polity in the nation. NIREC calls upon all Politicians to play politics with the fear of God, dignity, honour, and decorum by eschewing the politics of division and sectionalism.

“NIREC appeals to the general public to note that the elections are over and various cases are in court challenging the outcome and must therefore give the judiciary the opportunity to do its work. Nigerians must continue to be patriotic, law-abiding, and peace-loving and must oppose all acts of machinations and manipulations by leaders who are using religion to tear the nation apart.

“Let us pray for a nation that will continue to promote justice and peaceful co-existence. The task of building a prosperous Nigeria is the task of every citizen.”