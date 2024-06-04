Osun State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Tuesday held its stakeholders meeting to review the party activities particularly, the upcoming electronic membership registration in the state.

The party however charged all the party organs to prepare and get ready for the upcoming electronics party membership registration exercise that is expected to commence next week as directed by the national secretariat of the party.

In a communique signed by the party’s Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal at the end of the meeting, the party stated, “The meeting clarified that the party has not started any membership registration in the state and any form of registration on behalf of the party is unknown to any organ of the party and therefore, the party members should ignore such registration in whatever form. ”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the inauguration of the train the trainers and workshop for the electronic membership registration will be held on Wednesday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as announced by the National Chairman of our party, Dr Abdulhai Ganduje.

“Therefore, any ongoing or previous registration in recent time is unknown to any party organs. This clarification is very important as a result of speculations and intentions of some marauders to mislead unsuspecting members of the party.”

“It was resolved that any of the disenchanted member(s) of the party who are genuinely repentant should be encouraged for full integration into our party at the unit and ward levels.”

“The meeting also directed all the organs of the party from the unit to the state level to continue the regular meetings of the party and accommodate the new decampees as the party is currently experiencing gale of defections in the state”.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement by the party’s scribe, Kamoru Alao warned party members who are loyal party APC members to dissociate themselves from the registration exercise organised by the Omoluabi group led by former governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

According to him, “The leadership of the party maintained that, the party members should shun that of Omoluabi because, Omoluabi as a group is not a member of the party in Osun. ”

They, however, hinted, “The registration of our party will start tomorrow when the national chairman of the party will inaugurate the committee that will train the trainers at the local levels.

“Rauf Aregbesola as far as we are concerned in Osun APC is no more member of APC in Osun.

“We have taken steps three times to notify the national secretariat that Aregbesola is giving us distractions in APC affairs in the state and then the party at the national should do the needful in dealing with him.

“He is a national figure, we know. But, if we can not handle his case in this state, we have refer his matter to national secretariat and I know, soonest that they are going to act on it.”

