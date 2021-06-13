No luxury bus having passengers was hijacked by bandits in Kogi, say Police

Sequel to the report making round about a purported hijack of GUO, Ezenwata and Young Shall Grow luxury buses having passengers, the Kogi State Police Command has debunked the rumour, affirming that nothing of such happened.

The rumour indicated that the incident occurred at Lokoja expressway after Okene.

It was stated that the suspected bandits separated all the passengers of northern origin and made away with those from the Southeast after executing the drivers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Ovye Aya in a statement on Sunday said the story is not only the figment of the imagination of the author, but totally false, fake, malicious and aimed at manipulating the mindset of Nigerians and to hamper the peaceful coexistence in the country.

He said “This same report was on social media in 2019 which was later found out to be fake news. The story never happen in Kogi State. This further revealed how the author aimed to cause disunity among Nigerians.”

The PPRO while quoting the State Commissioner of Police, Edeh Ayuba Ekpeji urged all peace-loving citizens of Kogi State and the country at large to discredit such mischievous information.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE