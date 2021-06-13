I dissolved my former cabinet to bring in fresh hands who are real politicians — Gov Bala Mohammed

Few days after dissolving his cabinet to the surprise of many, Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has explained to the people of the state that he did that, not because they were not performing, but to bring in new hands who will assist him to move the state forward positively.

The governor gave the reason while marking this year’s Democracy Day in Zaki Local Government Area of the state where he had gone to flag off his administration’s empowerment program.

The Governor explained that he took the decision to dissolve the State Executive Council with a view to giving others the opportunity to serve in order to move the state forward.

Bala Mohammed said that, “I dissolved my cabinet because some of them do not know much about politics, so I had to bring in the real politicians who can do the job and join hands with me to move the state forward.”

The Governor, however, said that, “Nevertheless, I must commend them, because they performed very well and I am grateful for the efforts they made towards the success of my administration.”

“I just have to get others on board, that is the real politicians that can do the job together with me and move the state forward as we are determined to fulfill the campaign promises we made to the people of the state,” Bala Mohammed said.

He also commended the people of the state for the confidence they have so far displayed towards his administration, saying that his government will not fail them as it is determined to leave the state better than how it met it in 2019.

The Governor stressed that, “We are determined to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state and as you can see, we have executed many laudable projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the citizens.”

“So, I urge you to continue to be steadfast in this commitment towards the government by refusing to be distracted by some politicians who will want to deceive you from believing in us,” the governor added.

Recall that Bala Mohammed had on 9th June, 2021 dissolved his cabinet including the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Government House, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, except four Special Advisers.

