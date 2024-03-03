Going on a date with someone is a romantic culture of love. While it can give birth to many memorable experiences, it creates some kind of optimism; you’ll start imagining what to expect and how you tend to respond to whatever comes your way. Regardless, certain attitudes can spoil your date and make things awkward.

1. No fake impression

Yes, don’t create an impression you cannot keep up with. No fake accent! Be real; talk the way you normally do. Make your expression simple and thoughtful.

2. Be free

Feel free to eat as you want. What is important is that you do it with good manners. Don’t say “I’m okay”. So, why were you there in the first place? Try and enjoy every moment of your date. I know you wanted to ask me what if things go south and you’re asked to pay up your bill. Why that’s not mature behaviour for anyone, always prepare for the worst.

3. Don’t get distracted

Comport yourself; don’t get distracted by unnecessary things. You can put your phone on silent so you can concentrate on your discussion. At least, you don’t come from either far or near just to press anyone.

4. Don’t be offensive

You honestly don’t have to sound offensive. Yes, be polite with your diction. Know that it is not pleasant to make the other party feel demeaned.

5. Never hiss while talking

Who else hisses while talking on a date? Even if you’re known for such, it shouldn’t be you on a date. Find other ways of expressing your displeasure over any topic you’re discussing. You can say “No” – not in a harsh tone; you can also say “I disagree with you.”

6. Don’t overdress

Please don’t be overdressed because you’re not going to a carnival. Your dressing should be moderate; including makeup and hair. Besides, you don’t have to look like a pack of crayons just to impress. No, be real.

7. Don’t raise your voice

Don’t put up any drama. Your conversation should be only audible between you and your date. Don’t raise your voice or gesticulate to the point of creating unnecessary attention from others. It is not an ideal way to prove your stance. It’s one of the bad attitudes that can spoil your date.