The Council of Ulama’u of Nigeria, Kogi state Chapter, has disbursed the sum of N50,000 each to 63 vulnerable persons across the 21 local government areas of Kogi state.

The distribution of over N3 million was held at the second edition of disbursement of Zakat organised by council of Ulama’u, Kogi state chapter on Sunday at Kutepa mosque, Lokoja.

The special guest of honour, Gov. Ahmed Usman Ododo, who was represented by the Commissioner of water resources, MD Faruk, commended the organisers, saying that Zakat as the third pillar of Islam was meant to ensure a fair and just distribution of wealth among Muslims, disclosing a donation of one million naira by the governor.

On the issue of scarcity of water in the state capital, the commissioner appealed to the populace to be patient with the present administration, promising that the damaged part of greater water works will soon be resuscitated and residents will continue to enjoy adequate water supply.

In his own remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Suleman Baba-Ali, urged Muslims to cultivate the habit of giving, as enshrined in the Holy Quran.

Baba Ali, who was represented by the former speaker of Kogi state Assembly, Hon Umar Imam Alfa, said that payment of Zakat, being the third pillar of Islam is compulsory for all Muslims, including salary earners.

In his vote of thanks, the Administrative Secretary of the Zakat and Endowment Committee, Alhaji Tanko Talle, thanked everyone that contributed towards the successful hosting of the Zakat disbursement.

He charged beneficiaries to make the best use of the money as he explained that the 63 beneficiaries, comprising women and men, were picked from across the 21 local governments in the state, saying that each of them received N50, 000 each.

The secretary explained that the beneficiaries were selected by the committee, including widows who are qualified to receive Zakat, saying that the disbursement was the second of its kind by the council of Ulama’u.

In a lecture on the importance of Zakat, Sadaqat and Empowerment in Islam, Ustaz M Bello, Chief Register of Sharia Court of Appeal, Kogi state, enjoined Muslims to always pay their Zakat regularly, stressing that as the third pillar of Islam, Zakat was meant to ensure a fair and just distribution of wealth among Muslims.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Rabi Sanni thanked the council for coming to their aid, saying that the money will be judiciously utilized.