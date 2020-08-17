No automatic ticket in PDP for LGA election, Bauchi PDP assures 

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi 
As preparations for the local government election in Bauchi State intensifies, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that there is no automatic ticket for any of its candidates.

The party said that every candidate must earn the ticket from his/her people because according to it, Justice must not only be done but it must be seen to have been done by providing a level playing field for everyone to play on.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Yayanuwa Zainabari in a telephone conversation with Tribune Online on Monday declared that “as the ruling party, we are not going to allow a crisis in the process, every aspirant should go and test his/her popularity in order to get the ticket of the party.

We must demonstrate fairness to all”.

The PDP spokesperson added that “we have learnt our lessons since before the 2019 general elections, we allowed the people to choose the candidate they wanted and that was the reason our party won the gubernatorial election in the state. We want to build on that.”

He added that screening exercise of the aspirants has been concluded while they will be sorted and then go for party primaries which he said will be effectively monitored to ensure that it was hitch-free and not manipulated in any way.

Yayanuwa Zainabari assured that nobody will be victimised nor denied his victory declaring that, “what we  are looking for as a party is people who can tilt votes to our side and give us victory, we are not concerned about who is backing who, our Main concern is to see someone who has a massive support of his people at the grassroots.”

It is expected that a total of over 1000 aspirants will slug it out to get the Bauchi PDP tickets for the councilorship seats in the 20 LGAs just as about 30 are jostling for the Chairmanship seats across the 20 LGAs

Latest News

Comments

