No apology for recommending Chloroquine, Zithromax for treatment of coronavirus, says Bauchi Gov

Following opposition to his recommendation of the use of Chloroquine and Zithromax for the treatment of coronavirus, Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has reiterated that “I have no apology for saying that Chloroquine, Zithromax, Zinc and Vitamin C should be used for the cure of coronavirus positive patients.”

Governor Mohammed insisted that even though he is not a medical expert, he has the conviction that the drugs are good enough to cure the infection, adding that “when I was in isolation for the treatment of COVID-19 infection, Chroloquine, Zithromax, Zinc and Vitamin C were administered and used for the cure of coronavirus and I was healed, why then should we not use it?

He was reacting to comments generated in the social media on the directive he gave for the use of the drugs for treatment of the virus during a COVID-19 press conference held at the Government House, Bauchi recently.

He also said that due to reactions from the social media on the recommendation of the drugs for COVID-19, he felt he should make certain clarifications concerning the misconception that trailed the news.

“Regarding what I said about the use of Chloroquine, Zinc, Zithromax and Vitamin C for the treatment of COVID-19. I was once a COVID-19 patient. How did I get cured? I only made a recommendation and it is not a recommendation of the State Committee for COVID-19.

“I have no apology for saying that I used Chloroquine, Zinc, Zithromax and vitamin C to get cured, but Allah cured me. To me, it is better you take something rather than sit down and die. We have not recorded any death in Bauchi State and I still maintain that. The person that died came after the test and you can see that we have 80 patients. By the grace of Allah, Allah will heal all our patients,” he declared.