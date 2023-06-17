The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has set machinery in motion to resolve the leadership tussle in Imo State.

Some aggrieved members of the party in the state had suspended the chairman, Chief Charles Duruimo, over alleged anti-party activities. But Duruimo claimed that he had earlier suspended the officers and members involved in the plot to sack him.

Briefing the press on Saturday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the national publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major, said the parties involved would be invited by the national leadership to address the differences and move forward. He said the party has directed that the status quo be maintained by Duruimo-led executives pending when the issues would be resolved.

While calling for free, fair, credible and transparent governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa later in the year, Agbo said those elected on the party’s platform including Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, federal and state lawmakers are determined to make Nigeria a land of justice and equal opportunities for every Nigerian to live in peace. He added that NNPP will play its role of constructive opposition in national issues in the quest for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

“Recently, there is a leadership disagreement in the Imo State chapter of our great party in which the State Chairman, Chief Charles Duruimo, was purportedly suspended by aggrieved officers in the state over alleged anti-party activities. Chief Duruimo dismissed his removal, stating that his leadership had earlier suspended the officers and members involved in the plot to sack him.

“The national leadership of the party led by Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali has stepped into the matter with a view to amicably resolving it in the interest of the party and the good people of Imo State who desire a new and better Nigeria on the platform of NNPP. Accordingly, the National Working Committee (NWC) directs that the status quo should be maintained in the Imo State Chapter Executive led by Chief Charles Duruimo. All actions taken by the two sides in the leadership disagreement are null and void and of no effect in running the affairs of the party in Imo State.

“The affected officers of the party in Imo State did not explore the appropriate channel of communication and procedure in handling the dispute in line with the clear provisions of NNPP’s constitution. In the next few days, the Imo State Executive will be invited to Abuja to firmly resolve the matter and move the party forward.

“The need for peace, unity, teamwork and synergy in running the affairs of the party in Imo State cannot be overemphasized as we prepare for the November 2023 governorship election in the State. NNPP is poised to win Imo State gubernatorial poll and will not allow an intra-party squabble to distract it from winning the state thus expanding its frontiers in the nation’s democratic space. Having fielded credible, competent and resourceful candidates in Kogi and Bayelsa States, NNPP is equally resolute in winning the two states.

“NNPP demands free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should provide a free playing field to all political parties and their candidates participating in the polls and ensure the people’s mandates are respected.

“The electoral umpire should adequately test-run its Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) to avoid the awkward story of glitches, hitches and manipulations that characterized the 2023 general election leading to numerous petitions at various Election Petition Tribunals across the country challenging the outcome of the polls. Every vote matters and should be counted in the overall results. This is the only way to consolidate the nation’s frail democracy and reaffirms Nigerians’ confidence in the electoral process.

“With an action Governor, two distinguished Senators, 20 honourable House of Representatives and several States’ Houses of Assembly members, NNPP is set to bolster the nation’s constitutional rule as the fastest-growing political party in Nigeria. The party is strongly determined to make Nigeria a land of justice, freedom and equal opportunities where all citizens are at liberty to aspire to achieve their lifetime goals and ambitions; a land to live in peace, prosperity and happiness. The party’s elected members will uphold this fundamental mission as we jointly build a new Nigeria that citizens will be proud of.





“NNPP will effectively play its role of a constructive opposition, provide compassionate leadership and point the way forward as we collectively restore the dignity, honour, prestige and prosperity of our fatherland.”

