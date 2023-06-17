The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, former Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, Governor Alex Oti of Abia State, and Governor Chukwumaeze Soludo of Anambra State were among the dignitaries who honoured the burial of the mother of former Governor of Imo State, Dame Dorathy Nnsonma Ihedioha.

Other political heavyweights from across the country who stormed Mbutu in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State on Friday for the burial included the PDP vice Presidential candidate Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP National Action Chairman Amb. Danangum, Prince Uche Secondus, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Sen. Liyel Imoke, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, amongst others.

The burial of Dame Dorothy Nnsonma Ihedioha could be described as a near stampede owing to the massive turnout of visitors who thronged the venues of the event.

In his remarks, the former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, reiterated the importance of forgiveness among humans. He said that his late mother taught them forgiveness, humility, and service.

He said, “My mother lived a worthy and eventful life, as has been testified by so many people. She taught us quite a lot, especially prayers, humility, service, and forgiveness.”

He urged everyone to imbibe these virtues for peaceful living on earth. He said, “I, my siblings, and the entire Ihedioha family are humbled and indeed grateful for the support, prayers, and solidarity shown to our family since the passing of our matriarch.”

In his homily, His Grace, Rev. Henry Ndukuba, Primate of the Metropolitan of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, admonished the need for a life of service, adding that death is a necessary end. He called on citizens to prepare themselves for the day death will call so as to be able to find a place in the bosom of the Lord.

Other guests included Prof. Jude Njoku, Justice Chioma Nwosu Iheme, Chief Olisa Metuh, Senator Osita Izunaso, support groups, various interest groups, leaders of thought, PDP, and other party chieftains.

