NNPP adopts Professor Shuaib as governorship candidate in Kwara

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara state has adopted the former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Abdulraheem Oba Shuaib, as its governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

Speaking with journalists shortly after a meeting of stakeholders of the party with Professor Shuaib in Ilorin on Monday, the chairman of the NNPP in the state, Mallam Abdulrazaq Abdulsalam, said that the party’s flagbearer is a full-fledged member of the party.

“We have picked Professor Shuaib as our governorship candidate. He’s now a full-fledged member of NNPP,” the NNPP chairman said.

Abdulsalam also said that Professor Shuaib, who was an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in 2019 general elections, would be attending the meeting of all the NNPP governorship candidates in Abuja on Tuesday.

Also speaking, the NNPP governorship candidate, Professor Abdulraheem said he has fully joined the NNPP.

He expressed his preparedness to join hands with other eminent Nigerians and Kwarans to take the party to a greater height.

Also speaking, a stalwart of the party, Dr Kolo Baba Jiya, welcomed Professor Shuaib into the party, promising to mobilize en masse towards achieving victory for the NNPP in the state come 2023.

Dr Jiya, who said that the party has the wherewithal to clinch victory in 2023 governorship election in Kwara state, added that Professor Shuaib’s integrity in politics would also help the party.

