The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Limited) and Infinix Nigeria have rewarded ₦200,000 PMS voucher and latest Infinix device respectively, to the Nigerian lady who was criticised on X for saying that she wakes up at 4.50am daily to cook for her husband.

The corporation made this known in a tweet shared on its X handle on Saturday, with the caption, “Hello @_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.

This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow.

We have just followed you. Please.

Hello @_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide. This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow. We have just followed you. Please… — NNPC Limited (@nnpclimited) January 6, 2024

Infinix Nigeria also offered its latest device, Infinix Hot 40.

The smartphone company disclosed this in a tweet shared on its X handle on Saturday, with the caption, “Hi, #_Debbie_OA we love that you use one of our phones currently.

“With that in mind, we would love you to experience the features of our latest device: The Infinix Hot 40 How does that sound?”

Responding to the tweet, she wrote, “Dear #InfinixNigeria Hope it’s for me and my husband?”

The Nigerian woman identified only as #_Debbie_OA recently went viral after she revealed on X how she began waking up at 4.50 am to cook for her husband.

Tribune Online reports that the reason for her waking up that early was because her husband told her how he had been eating the food of his female colleague at work.

Nigerians have also donated money and different items to her.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE