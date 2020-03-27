NNPC announces $30m industry support against COVID-19

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a $30m intervention against COVID-19 tagged ‘collective industry support’ to fight COVID -19 in the country.

Group Managing Director, (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Product (NNPC) Mallam Mele Kyari made this announcement in Abuja at a press conference shared on the NNPC Twitter handle.

Kyari who addressed the press on oil and gas industry collective response support fight against COVID -19 in Nigeria said the intervention would be integrated within government initiative to bring the pandemic within control.

According to Kyari “We are announcing, in the first instance, the sum of $30million Industry-wide collective support in the fight against COVID- 19 in Nigeria.

“This intervention will be integrated within the Federal Government’s initiative of bringing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic within control”

He said the corporation’s intervention will provide supports of medical equipment, logistics and in-patient support system.

He said it will also ensure the provision of medical infrastructure that could serve the nation in the long term after the pandemic would have been contained.

Kyari commended the partnership forged by the need to conquer COVID- 19 in the country by players in the oil and gas industry.

His words: “with this Industry-wide support, we will particularly provide medical equipment, deploy logistics and in-patient support system and also deliver medical infrastructure that could be useful to this country in the long-term.

“We’ll like to thank the 32 partners within the Oil & Gas Industry who have enlisted into this initiative. The list is by no means exhaustive, just as the contribution too will not be exhaustive.”

“We are working towards enrolling other companies within the Oil & Gas Industry so that we can have granular suggestions and get more contributions and support in the fight against COVID- 19 in Nigeria.”

