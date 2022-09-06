NMFB issues final demand notice to recover N5.7bn non-performing loan from beneficiaries

Management of NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Limited (NMFB), has issued a final demand notice to beneficiaries of its facility in a move to recover the sum of N5,674,715,448.65 loans it granted under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

The action followed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive to NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Limited (NMFB), to recover all non-performing intervention loans granted by NMFB under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, an intervention Scheme of the CBN.

In a notice issued by the NMFB on Tuesday to six organisations that benefited from the programme, it urged the customers to offset their indebtedness to NMFB under the said intervention scheme of the CBN.

The Obligor name, key promoters and their current exposure in Naira are: Sadolen Interworld Ltd, promoted by Saidu Audu Adaji Nura Musa Hassan N2,050,831,880.50; Gum Arabic Farms and Commodities Ltd, promoted by Yusuf Ibrahim Babangida with a total exposure of N1,220,957,105.30; Prime Synergy Global Solutions Ltd, promoted by Mercy Ikeji and Jennifer Nyesom-Effiong with exposure of N1,451,720,437.00.

Others are: ASUJ Food Production and Processing Ltd, promoted by Abubakar Umaru Jibrilla, with exposure of N581,416,350.39; Souvenir Seeds Nigeria Ltd, promoted by Roseline Omokora, with exposure of N158,184,197.50, and CON Investment Ltd, promoted by Lady Josephine Nwaeze with exposure of N211,605,477.96

The notice signed by the Management of NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Limited reads in part: “Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive to NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Limited (NMFB), to recover all non-performing intervention loans granted by NMFB under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (an intervention Scheme of the CBN), NOTICE is hereby given to the under-listed Customers, to offset their indebtedness to NMFB under the said intervention scheme of the CBN.

“Earlier Demand Notices have been issued by NMFB to the last known addresses of the aforesaid Customers, hence, this Public Notice serves as the final demand notice.”