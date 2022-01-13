NLNG dissociates self from online adverts on Train 7 vacancies

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has dissociated itself from online advertisements announcing vacancies for its Train 7 Project positions.

The company warned the general public that the said advertisement or any others along the same lines are false, fraudulent and calculated to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

A press statement by Anne Marrie- Palmer-Ikuku stated that neither NLNG nor its contractors have commenced recruiting for the Train 7 Project, for which construction activities are yet to commence.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of Nigeria LNG Limited (‘NLNG’) has been drawn to an online advertisement announcing vacancies for its Train 7 Project positions. The advertisement goes further to request that interested persons join WhatsApp groups created for the purpose of progressing such employment.

“Members of the public are accordingly urged to exercise due diligence and caution at all times in evaluating and verifying any claims made by persons purporting to act on behalf of NLNG, and are expressly advised not to make any financial commitment in relation to any such claims as neither NLNG nor its contractors for the Train 7 Project – a consortium comprising Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo (‘SCD JV’) which is exclusively responsible for managing all aspects of the Train 7 Projects – will make such demands.”

It advised individuals and companies interested in pursuing opportunities on the Train 7 Project are once again encouraged to visit the contractor’s website for the correct details on how to do business with the consortium.

NLNG expressly disclaimed any liability for any losses incurred by any person(s) as a result of reliance on such fraudulent advertisements, communications, e-mails or publications.

