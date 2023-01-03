NLC to workers: Be deliberate on your choice of candidate in 2023 elections

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked workers and Nigerians citizens to reflect on their living condition, economic situation and other challenges faced in the country and make informed decisions about the 2023 general elections and who they prefer to vote for.

NLC said Nigerians have suffered so much due to wrong policies and poor policy implementation attitude of the government and not make decisions about the forthcoming election on sentiments.

NLC, in its Christmas message signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said, “We urge our compatriots, especially workers, to be very deliberate in their engagement with the political process come 2023. Elections are the time to ask critical questions and make rational choices.

“Workers must identify with political party candidates who demonstrate commitment to lighting up the end of the tunnels of economic downturns marked by soaring inflation, widespread insecurity, deepening poverty, escalating crises of unemployment especially among the youth demography of our country, decadent physical infrastructure and brazen corruption in high places.”

The Congress further said, “The Nigeria Labour Congress has turned up a flicker of light in directing the political energy of Nigeria’s working class and ordinary people by developing a Nigerian Workers’ Charter of Demands.

“Our Charter of Demands speaks to the key issues that agitate the minds of the average worker and citizen. Through our Charter of Demands, we seek answers to the question of stunted national socio-economic growth as represented by the continued under-development of our human and natural resources.

“The Nigerian Workers Charter of Demands has identified poor salaries, abysmal working conditions and horrendous living realities as a major clog in the wheel of optimum national development.

“The dearth of adequate education and healthcare facilities and poor motivation of workers in those sectors continue to blight every effort at human capital development in Nigeria thus digging the chasm of non-inclusive growth.

“Our Charter of Demands has identified the nonchalant attitude by the government to value addition to Nigeria’s mineral resources as a major source of the widespread unemployment, poverty, and destitution in our country.

“Of particular concern to us is the criminal neglect of Nigeria’s public refineries which are all operating at near zero capacity. This is truly shameful for the sixth largest producer of crude oil in the world and the largest exporter of crude oil in Africa. It is truly unfortunate that the money the government claims to spend on subsidising refined petroleum products imported into Nigeria can rehabilitate our refineries and build new ones.





“The same culture of indifference to value addition is palpable in our agriculture sector where most of our cash crops and farm produce are shipped overseas in their very raw form and at dirt cheap prices. These products are later processed and imported as semi-finished or finished goods at huge prices. This is how our country has embraced the darkness of being a net exporter of jobs and a net importer of unemployment.

“The Nigerian Workers Charter of Demands raises eyebrows on our public infrastructure. When will Nigerians enjoy uninterrupted electricity? When will Nigerians be able to travel on roads free from killer potholes, craters, and gullies? When will Nigerians transverse their country on standard rail ways without losing sleep on being mobbed and snatched by terrorists?

“Nigerian youths and students are asking our elected political office holders when will we have the last strike in our public universities especially as a result of the government failing to honour agreements entered with trade unions in our tertiary institutions? The Nigerian child is asking when the government will ensure that public schools are adequately funded, hospitals are well equipped and Nigeria’s status as the space that harbours the world’s highest number of out-of-school children is changed for good?

“We urge Nigerians to rise up to the challenge using the 2023 general poll as an enabling platform to elect a political leadership that is conscientious, prudent, and completely obedient to our demands as a people. 2023 is our torch of hope.This torch must not be wasted.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes