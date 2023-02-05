By Christian Appolos

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has tongued Kaduna State Governor, Mr Nasir El-Rufai, over his comment against the National Industrial Court, describing the governor as mischievous and ignorant of judicial matters.

“The disparaging comments by the Kaduna State Governor, Mr Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, about the judiciary, in particular, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) on a national TV platform aired recently are irresponsible, unbecoming and dangerous because they are capable of undermining our public institutions. They also represent the height of flippant commentary.

“The allegations against the National Industrial Court are spurious, mischievous, malicious and prejudicial and reveal the extent of Mr. Nasir El-Rufai’s bigotry, and ignorance in simple judicial matters as the NICN could not have stopped him from pursuing the criminal aspect or content of his complaint.” NLC said.

Contained in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, NLC said, “His comments present him as a Governor who neither believes in rules nor systems.

“Right-wing extremism, which El-Rufai represents, is dangerous to our democracy because it does not believe in rules or laws other than its own rules and laws and seeks to destroy that which it cannot control.





“The public service rules are meant to be respected in all circumstances by both government and employees. Labour standards and rules are also meant to be respected by all including Mr. El-Rufai. Hiring and firing workers like slaves has no place in a democratic system guided by the rule of law.”

The statement further said; “It is important to stress that employment relations between employers (be it government or private) are guided by rules and standards of the International Labour Organisation, the first specialised agency of the United Nations, and all member-nations are under obligation to respect and commit to those standards.

“The National Industrial Court Nigeria was established in 1976 and was made a court of superior record by the (Third Alteration) Amendment Act 2010 in line with global standards.

“We have Labour or Industrial Courts in all parts of the world – Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia with specific examples in Chile, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Malaysia and many others. In Latin American countries, the Labour Courts derive their authority from their national Constitution and in some cases they are known as Supreme Labour Courts. So clearly, from this survey, the practice of having Industrial Courts is not peculiar to Nigeria.”

It added, “Despite the cases workers have lost at the Court, the Court continues to be a beacon of justice, refuge and hope through its numerous decisions; bold, creative, unbiased and courageous.

“ In light of this, nothing should be done to undermine the authority of the NICN or any Court. The role of the NICN in conflict resolution in the industrial relations conflict space has been unparalleled and epochal. Ditto, its contribution to productivity.

“We workers have confidence in the Court and will continue to seek justice in the Court. The judiciary has been the least funded of the three arms of government, and Judges whose salaries were last reviewed in 2009 are the least paid. Save for a few privileged Judges, their work environment is next to intolerable.

“In light of these realities, the least we can do as a people or as a country is to ensure the judiciary gets its share of fair funding, independence and good remuneration for its officers. We have no doubt El-Rufai can be part of this team instead of indulging in this kind of criticism.”