By: Adelowo Oladipo

Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated 22 out of 24 directorates of the Gubernatorial Campaign Council, which were directed to hit the ground running to ensure the victory of the party and its candidates at all levels.

The state APC Deputy Governorship candidate, Comrade Yakubu Garba, gave the directive while inaugurating various directorate committees at the APC Presidential Campaign office in Minna.

He charged party members to be patient, share ideas and use their tremendous experiences to win the forthcoming elections easily.

Comrade Garba challenged the party faithful to do everything legally possible as commanders in the field to ensure that they deliver their units, wards and local government, respectively, to justify the trust and confidence reposed in them.

In his acceptance speech, the Director General of the council, General M.A. Garba, accepted the mandate with appreciation, assuring that he and the committee members would do their best to ensure that the APC wins in the 2023 general elections at all levels.





Also, the Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, in an interview on the sidelines of the inauguration, said that the goal is to win the upcoming general elections. At the same time, their strategies for victory would be kept in-house secret and assured the media of a better working relationship for the success of the elections.