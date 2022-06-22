Nkata, Nwagu, emerges APGA, PDP deputy gubernatorial candidates in Ebonyi

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi State, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidates have nominated Dr Nkata Chukwu and Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu as their running mates respectively.

Nkata, a health system expert, is from Okposi, in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state while Senator Igwe Nwagu, from Ezza North was the Chairman Senate Committee on Public Affairs between 2011 to 2015 and former deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 2015 general election in the state.

Presenting the candidate to APGA stakeholders at the Pinnacle Hotel, Abakaliki, Prof Odoh said that the choice of Dr Chukwu followed wide consultations and the zeal towards bringing value to the people of the state.

Prof Odoh while speaking on his plans for ensuring the security of lives and properties of Ebonyi people stated that his administration if elected will review the activities of the EbubeAgu security outfits for optimum productivity.

He said that though the security outfit is doing its best in the state, his administration after the review will streamline the activities of the security outfit and weed out some of the negative activities of the outfit.





Prof Odoh stated that the APGA government will not allow any activity that will be detrimental to the people of the state, adding that measures would be put in place to ensure that the activities of the security outfit are in line with rules of engagement.

“We will review the activities of EbubeAgu security outfit when we come into power. We will look into their activities and if those are not good we will review them.”

Prof Odoh however lamented the high cost of commodities in the state and assured that his administration will invest in the citizens through the provision of good healthcare, standard education and adequate security of lives and properties.

According to him: “Nobody should be deceived that APGA has no structure in Ebonyi and we are prepared to win election in 2023.

“I challenge my opponents in other political parties to come for debates so that we know who is prepared to do the job. We will invest in the people and not to embark on projects that will not add value to citizens.

“My heart bleeds concerning Ebonyi people who are hawking in Lagos and other states of the federation.”

Meanwhile, the candidate of the PDP, Dr Ifeanyichukwuma Odii has nominated Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu as his deputy for the 2023 general election.

In a letter dated June 21, 2023, addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Odii noted that the nomination was pursuant to sections 187, (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.